Priest River man sentenced for setting wildfires in Bonner County

SANDPOINT, Idaho — A Priest River man was sentenced to prison in connection with a half-dozen wildfires set in western Bonner County in the summer of 2022.

Ryan Nathanial Greene, 23, entered Alford pleas to six counts of third-degree felony arson. In exchange, the state agreed to dismiss a persistence violator enhancement connected to each of the charges.

Under an Alford plea, a defendant admits no wrongdoing but concedes a guilty verdict could result following a trial. The plea is treated no differently than a standard plea of guilt at sentencing.

In a statement written by Greene, and included in court records, he admitted to setting "five or six fires" in the Priest River area in the summer of 2022 as well as three fires in 2021 in the same area.

