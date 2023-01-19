Post Falls women arrested for grand theft of over 40 victims

The Kootenai County Sherriff's Office uncovered ore than 40 victims of mail theft and 65 personal, business and government checks.

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sherriff's Office (KCSO) detectives arrested two Post Falls women on counts of Grand Theft and other charges after they were found in a hotel room with numerous business, government and personal checks among other personal documents.

Detectives responded to the Red Lion Hotel to follow up on a grand theft and forgery investigation.

After making contact with the suspects, Victoria L. Bircher and Shawndia F. Kinsey, detectives conducted a search of the women's hotel room.

While searching their room detectives uncovered 65 separate checks from different personal, business and government accounts. They also discovered two full or partial checkbooks.

40 different victims of mail theft, which included 10 new credit cards in the victim's name and 19 W-2 statements.

Detectives also found "suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia" were also found in the room.

Bircher was arrested on one count of grand theft and one count of forgery. Kinsey was arrested on one count of grand theft and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Victims will be contacted by law enforcement if their mail or checks are recovered.

KCSO wants to remind people of Kootenai County to be aware of watching their mail and personal financial information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

