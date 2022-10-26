Post Falls teen may spend next 10 years in prison for dealing fentanyl pills at school

A Post Falls student overdosed and nearly died last June after taking pills from the teenager.

Example video title will go here for this video

That student was revived after two doses of Narcan and police determined the pills came from another student, 17-year-old Randy Maaten. Maaten was found to be in possession of suspected fentanyl pills, which he brought to school.

KREM 2 spoke to the Post Falls superintendent last June.

"We have never had a situation like this happen in the school and I was the high school principal for 10 years before I came to the central office," Superintendent Dena Naccarato said. "So, it's very, very scary."

The 17-year-old was later arrested and later convicted of delivery of a controlled substance on school grounds. It's a felony and in Idaho carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

District Judge John Mitchell sentenced the teen to 10 years in prison, but also retained jurisdiction. That means Maaten could spend up to one year in a prison based treatment program before returning to court, where a judge will decide if he should be placed on probation or serve the remainder of his sentence.

The Kootenai County Prosecutors Office says it has seen a rise in fentanyl related cases over the last year.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.