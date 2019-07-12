POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls police said they arrested two teenage runaways in connection to the burglary and vandalism of the Boys and Girls Club.

The Boys and Girls Club of Kootenai County said the vandals stole two Macbook computers, a camera and an Xbox, and damaged the walls and pool and ping pong tables. The damage also included ruined art supplies and obscene messages on the walls in several rooms.

According to a press release from Post Falls Police Captain Greg McLean, two male runaways, ages 15 and 16, were arrested in Spokane in connection to the crime. He said the teens were interviewed Friday and police were able to confirm that they were responsible for the burglary.

McLean said the teens remain in custody and charges related to the burglary are expected soon.

Police are now working to recover the property stolen during the burglary, McLean said.

According to McLean, the Post Falls Police Department School Resource Officer Unit investigated the case and it was solved because the SROs had developed a rapport with their students and quickly identified the suspects.

The Boys and Girls Club suffered more than $3,000 in damage. It closed on Monday to clean up and ensure safety for children. It has since reopened.

