POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls police are searching for a man accused of sex crimes against a minor.

Police say they have secured an arrest warrant for Aaron T. Cain, 37, on charges of rape, sexual battery of a minor and lewd conduct with a minor.

Officers are trying to find and apprehend Cain, according to the police department. They say he is known to frequent Post Falls and Airway Heights.

Those who know Cain’s location are asked to contact 208-773-3517 or their local law enforcement agency.

Post Falls Police The Post Falls Police Department has secured an arrest warrant for Aaron T Cain, 37-year-old male, on the crimes of Rape, Sexual Battery of a Minor Child, and Lewd Conduct with a Minor Child. At this time, the Police Department is attempting to locate and apprehend Mr. Cain.

RELATED: Why some people charged with rape don't have to post bail

RELATED: Sex offender with violent history moved from McNeil Island to Spokane