POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls Police officers were led on a chase on Saturday night, but not by a car.

The getaway vehicle of choice for this suspect? A moped.

It started at Ross Point Mini Storage off of Highway 41. A Post Falls Police officer was performing a check here after recent reports of gas being siphoned from U-Haul rentals by the suspect, Taylor Shell.

But before the officer approached Shell, he took off on a moped.

The officer then turned on his lights, and siren, and started to follow Shell. Court records say Shell first tried driving through a trailer park across the street, and then back onto Highway 41. The cop was not far away and was able to keep his eyes on Shell.

The speed limit on that section of the highway was 45 mph, but the officer wrote that Shell was going just 35 mph on his moped.

The officer then followed Shell into a Goodwill parking lot. The moped then went over a curb and through the grass, back onto the highway

The officer stopped the chase and saw Shell heading toward a trailer park by the time backup arrived. Another officer saw Shell trying to leave the area on foot.

Records say Shell tried ditching the moped in a park and had left behind his jacket. Police said he initially refused to provide his name to officers, but when they took Shell to jail, they verified his identity and found that he was wanted in Nez Perce County for burglary and theft warrants.

Shell is now also facing additional charges, including eluding police and obstruction of justice.

