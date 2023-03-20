Post Falls man facing vehicular homicide charges following deadly crash in 2020

Jonathan Ryser is facing charges of vehicular homicide for the death of Kerry Wiltzius in June 2020.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The trial for the Post Falls man accused of running over a cyclist with a tow truck continues this week. Jonathan Ryser is facing charges of vehicular homicide for the death of Kerry Wiltzius three years ago.

In June 2020, Kerry Wiltzius went out on an early morning bike ride on State Route 206 when she was struck by a tow truck. This flung her off the bike and onto the side of the road. Kerry died a few days later due to brain injuries caused by the incident.

Court documents say no alcohol was detected in the suspect's blood. However, drug results showed Ryser tested positive for meth and "presumptive positive" for THC.

Monday kicks off the second week of the trial. Another cyclist, Kevin Mickus, testified in court that he was nearly run off the road by the same driver just before the fatal incident.

"A truck with a trailer came by about Hagler Road. It swerved close to me, about two or three feet, and I gave it a fist," Mickus said. "Then, I saw a bunch of commotion in the road. Some people running from one house, a car stopped and then mangled bike in the road and someone lying in a ditch."

That someone was Kerry. She was a wife, mom and grandmother who loved being involved in the Spokane community.

Her three daughters, Kara, Dawn and Kati said they were always inspired by her tenacity to keep moving.

"She was our cheerleader," Kara Stucker, Kerry's daughter said.

In fact, Kerry spent the last nine years competing in triathlons after seeing Dawn finish one.

"She saw women in their 90s doing the triathlons and she felt like that's something she could do," Dawn Wiltzius, Kerry's daughter said.

They said Kerry was training for her next triathlon the morning the tow truck hit her.

All three of her daughters have sat in court for the suspect's trial. Every day they wore necklaces Kati had made in honor of their mom.

"After my mom's accident, I wanted a way to carry her with me," Kati Norman, Kerry's daughter said. "And so these are azaleas and hummingbirds. They were always her thing."

They will wear these mementos throughout the trial, keeping Kerry close to their hearts.

Attorneys are expected to give their closing arguments on Tuesday.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.