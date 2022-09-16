Post Falls gas station shooter sentenced to 30 years in prison

32-year-old Tisen Sterkel was found guilty of multiple charges related to the shooting in early July, including aggravated assault and robbery.

POST FALLS, Idaho — The man convicted of shooting two people at a Post Falls gas station in December 2021 before going on a crime spree will spend 30 years in prison.

32-year-old Tisen Sterkel was found guilty of multiple charges related to the shooting in early July, including aggravated assault and robbery.

The charges stem from December 2021, when Post Falls police responded to reports of a shooting at the Conoco gas station at Highway 41 and Poleline Avenue.

Security footage appeared to show Sterkel fire at least five shots, according to police reports, hitting one man in the neck and another in the leg.

Both men survived their injuries.

After the shooting, witnesses said Sterkel fled the scene in a gold pickup.

Police said he ditched the pickup and stole a different vehicle, before stopping again and forcing a man at gunpoint to switch vehicles with him.

From there, Sterkel allegedly tried to hide in two different residences.

Deputies from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office spotted Sterkel driving along the railroad tracks near Highway 53.

When Sterkel refused to stop, law enforcement reportedly pinned his vehicle from both sides, disabling it.

Sterkel reportedly told police he had used meth on the day of the shooting and believed people had been following him.

Sterkel was originally charged with 13 felonies: two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, robbery, burglary, attempted unlawful entry, unlawful entry, eluding and possession of a controlled substance, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In July, Sterkel was found guilty of the following charges:

Two counts of aggravated battery

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Two counts of receiving or transferring stolen vehicles

Robbery

Operating a vehicle without the owner's consent

He was found not guilty of burglary.

Sterkel received a 30-year prison sentence on Friday with credit for the 290 days he has already served.

