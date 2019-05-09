SPOKANE, Wash. — Two baristas temporarily stopped serving coffee to break up a fight outside of a Post Falls coffee shop.

Hailey Prim said she and another barista were working their normal shifts at the Coffee Cottage, when they heard some students making a commotion outside.

“We thought that they were kinda playing at first, so I looked over there,” Prim said.

But she quickly realized it wasn’t a friendly coffee meet, but what looked like bullying.

“There was one on the floor. There were like three of them fighting, and this little dude came over and kicked him in the face,” Prim said.

The Coffee Cottage Dear Parents and Students, Today, the first day of school, our family business was disgustingly misrepresented and misused by students. According to our staff, a young student was bullied today....

That’s when she knew she had to get involved.

“I ran out onto our deck and screamed, ‘Hey,” and by the time I got over here, all the kids that were over here just scattered,” she said.

When co-owner Rebecca Walker found out about the incident, she said she was “disgusted.”

“It’s absolutely not okay,” she said. “It’s disrespectful to not only us, our employees, but to fellow students. I have no tolerance for this.”

She made a post on the shop’s page, condemning bullying and related behavior.

“it’s already been seen by over 20,000 people, which is really crazy and overwhelming,” she said.

She said she has started monitoring the front door to keep track of who comes and leaves the shop.

“Largely, that’s so we can start getting names to faces if anything were to happen and to know which school to contact if there was any issue,” she said.

She said it’s not to single anyone out, but just to help keep a warm, positive environment for everyone who walks through the doors.

RELATED: 3 times as many girls as boys report harassment as cyberbullying rises

RELATED: Instagram unveils features to fight online bullying

RELATED: California school bans mom who threatened class over bullied daughter