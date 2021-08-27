Heavy police presence, SWAT standoff near Underhill Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — There is a heavy police presence and SWAT standoff in the area of 700 S Ray St. in Spokane.
According to the Spokane Police Department, the man allegedly has a firearm when he was not legally allowed to have one.
According to police, they do not think he is a threat to the community at this time and there is no one else in the house with him.
There are multiple resources on the scene including SWAT, K9's, police and a helicopter.
This is a developing situation and we will provide updates when we receive them.