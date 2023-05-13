Police: Standoff near Fairwood in North Spokane led to the arrest of 2 suspects

Spokane County Sheriff officials said they served a felony search warrant for unlawful firearm possession and theft.

FAIRWOOD, Wash. — A standoff led to the arrest of two suspects on North Jaydee Lane, near Fairwood, in Spokane County, on Saturday afternoon.

Spokane County Sheriff officials said they served a felony search warrant for unlawful firearm possession and theft.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area, on North Jaydee Lane, near Fairwood, as they continue to investigate the scene.

More information will be released at a later time.