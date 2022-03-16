One person shot, killed by police near Tacoma Mall

One person was killed at the west entrance to the Tacoma Mall Wednesday afternoon.

TACOMA, Wash. — One person was shot and killed by police near the Tacoma Mall Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at west entrance of the Tacoma Mall, near the 4500 block of South Pine Street, Tacoma PD said.

Around 3:30 p.m., police made contact with an armed person at the entrance, just off 45th Street and Pine Street.

The officer shot and killed the person.

Tacoma police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said a weapon was found at the scene. Police wouldn't say what the weapon was.

No other injuries were reported.

South Pine Street between South 47th St. and South 42nd St. was closed during the investigation.