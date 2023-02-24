Police seeking witnesses and information on suspect in violent crime spree in Mead

The suspect, 29-year-old Robert J. Kelly, assaulted an elderly woman before stealing a work truck and ramming it into someone's car.

MEAD, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is currently seeking information and witnesses to a violent assault that took place at a small business on N. Market Street.

The suspect, 29-year-old Robert J. Kelly, is facing several felony and misdemeanor charges, including first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, vehicle theft and other charges.

According to officers, on Feb. 13, Kelly violently assaulted an employee in her early 70s at the business in an attempt to steal her car. After fleeing the scene, the suspect stole a work truck. While driving away, he was being followed by a Good Samaritan.

When Kelly stopped to close the work boxes in the truck bed, the Samaritan told him that the police were on their way. In response, the suspect backed his truck into the Samaritan's car, causing substantial damage.

Due to a lack of probable cause, deputies could not legally pursue the vehicle Kelly stole. However, the following day, Kelly was arrested by Spokane police after an attempted carjacking.

Investigators were able to link Kelly to the assault after the business owner viewed security footage of the crime. He contacted the sheriff's office and provided information.

At this time, due to Kelly's criminal actions on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14, investigators are seeking additional victims and witnesses may not have reported other incidents instigated by Kelly.

Anyone with information on Kelly's actions is encouraged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10021067.

