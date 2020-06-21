Police: Replica of Liberty Bell at the Idaho Statehouse damaged

The investigation into who or what damaged the bell is ongoing.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating reported damage to the replica of the Liberty Bell that sits outside of the Idaho State Capitol Building.

Police say the damage reportedly happened on Saturday evening.

Officials did not release further details on how the bell was damaged or the severity of it.

Idaho State Police say they will release further details about the situation when further information becomes available.

The replica is at the steps leading up to the statehouse entrance on West Jefferson Street.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when new information is released.

Watch more crime news: