Police recover more than 250 grams of cocaine, $15k from 20-year-olds

In total, Spokane PD's Violent Crimes Task Force recovered 251.1 grams of cocaine, ammunition, $15,000 in cash and four vehicles.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two 20-year-old men were arrested and charged with money laundering, forgery and organized crime after Spokane police recovered large amounts of cocaine and money from the men.

The Spokane Police Department's (SPD) Violent Crime Task Force (VCTF) arrested Shane Winston and Devin Robinson on Jan. 6. Both men were booked into the Spokane County Jail, where they currently remain.

Ahead of the arrest, VCTF recovered 251.1 grams of cocaine, ammunition, $15,000 in cash and four vehicles from the suspects.

Winston was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and second-degree theft. His bond was set at $1 million.

Robinson was charged with money laundering, forgery and organized crime. His bond was set at $5,000.

To date, the VCTF has arrested 45 individuals known as violent offenders who were actively wanted for crimes ranging from drive-by shootings to murder.

