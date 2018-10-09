Police are reaching out to the community for help in finding an all-terrain vehicle and a motorcycle that was stolen from property near Coolin, Idaho.

The Spokane Regional Auto Theft Task Force is attempting to locate witnesses or tips regarding a stolen 2013 yellow Can-Am Outlander 500 and a 1998 black Yamaha YZ 400 motorcycle. Police said the two vehicles are one of four vehicles that were stolen from the property in 2017.

Police were able to recover two of the stolen Xan-Am ATVs in south Stevens County, but the yellow ATV and the motorcycle are still missing. They were reportedly seen at a property along Garden Spot Road in Stevens County, but have since been moved.

Detectives believe the ATV and the motorcycle have been sold, possibly in Stevens County, North Spokane Coutny or the surrounding areas.

If you have purchased a 2013 yellow Can-Am Outlander 500, like the one pictured below, or a 1998 black Yamaha YZ 400 motorcycle, or if you have any information regarding the theft or sales of the vehicles, you are asked to call SRATTF Detective Steve White of the Washignton State Patrol at (509) 838-9383, or by email at steve.white@wsp.wa.gov.

source: Spokane County Sheriff's Office

© 2018 KREM