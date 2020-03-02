SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department told KREM 2 news they are looking for two females driving in a red Chevy Trailblazer that fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian on East Mission and North Lidgerwood.

Police said the person who was hit has serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

E Mission Ave. between Lidgerwood and Astor right now is closed. No word on when lanes will be back open.

This investigation is still ongoing and we will continue to update you on this story.