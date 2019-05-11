SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are searching for a driver who struck a child near the intersection of North Post Street and West Alice Avenue and fled the scene.

In a press release, Spokane Police Officer Josh Laiva said officers and the Spokane Fire Department were called to the area around 4 p.m. for a report of a hit and run. He said callers reported a maroon Buick sedan hit a child who was crossing the street and fled the scene north on Post St.

Laiva said the child was initially reported to be motionless as he laid in the street. When police and firefighters arrived, the child was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and taken to the hospital.

Witnesses described the vehicle as an early 2000’s Buick Regal, Laiva. The car has tinted windows, black wheels, no front license plate and appears to be registered in Washington.

KREM

Laiva said the car will have damage to the passenger side mirror and possibly the front passenger side bumper.

If anyone has information on the vehicle or if you witnessed the crash, you’re asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

