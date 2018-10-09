SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police responded to a call about a man who broke into a home of a Gonzaga student on East Nora Ave on Saturday around 10:15 pm. Police said he was carrying a knife and fled the home with the victim’s cell phone.

Officer Nick Briggs said the police department’s K-9 unit was unable to find the suspect, but they were able to track him from the phone stole.

That’s when police found 51-year-old Kenneth Vansant hiding just a few blocks from the victim’s home. Vansant was charged with first-degree burglary and armed robbery. He was also convicted for a previous assault.

Police reported no injuries were associated with the robbery.

The neighborhood returned to the quiet area it typically is on Sunday, but many people were still shaken up over what happened.

Jessica Gardner is a senior at Gonzaga University. She said she had just come inside from her backyard when she saw police lights across the street.

“We just saw a bunch of flashing lights outside when the cops came, so we all gathered outside to see what was happening,” Gardner said.

She said this isn’t the first time something like this has happened in the area. She said there was a robbery at the same home around spring break.

“It makes me feel a little scared just because it’s happening so close, and there’s a possibility that we could get broken into,” she said.

Anna Dodson is also a Gonzaga student. She said she became concerned when she saw police cars across the street from where she lives.

“I walked over to ask the police officer what was going on, and then he was like, ‘Everyone get back in the house,’” Dodson said. “It’s scary. We always try to be pretty diligent about locking all our doors and making sure in the evening all our windows are closed.”

