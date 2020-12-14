Police shut down intersection in Browne's Addition

The intersection of Poplar Street and Pacific Avenue is shut down Monday morning due to a police investigation.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police have shut down the intersection of Poplar Street and Pacific Ave Monday morning due to a police investigation, according to KREM 2's Nicole Hernandez who is at the scene.

Drivers should avoid the area, Hernandez said.

Forensics have been on the scene for several hours, Hernandez said.

Police had shut down several blocks down Pacific Avenue earlier this morning, Hernandez said, but several intersections have since reopened around 4 a.m.