Stevens County Sheriff's Office investigating suspected homicide in Chewelah

Police found a 51-year-old woman dead in her Chewelah home and arrested her 21-year-old son on suspicion of murder.

CHEWELAH, Wash. — The Stevens County Sheriff's Office and the Chewelah Police Department are investigating a suspected homicide after a 51-year-old woman was found dead Wednesday morning.

According to Stevens County Sheriff Brad Manke, deputies responded to a request for a welfare check on West Jenkins Avenue in Chewelah on Thursday morning after a woman's coworkers reported she hadn't shown up to work and wasn't answering her phone.

Kimberly Anderson was found dead in her home by deputies, who made contact with 21-year-old Benjamin Richmond, her son, according to Manke. Richmond was arrested by police, who are investigating Anderson's death as a homicide.