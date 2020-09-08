Police investigating body found in Browne's Addition

A woman was found dead, slumped over in her car of what appeared to be unnatural causes, according to Spokane Police Ofc. John O'Brien

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating a woman's death in Browne's Addition Saturday, after she appeared to die of "unnatural causes," according to Spokane Police Ofc. John O'Brien.

Due to the investigation, Elm street is closed between 3rd Ave and Pacific, and 2nd Ave is closed from Elm to Cannon street.

A citizen initially called for a medic after noticing the woman slumped over in her car around 2:38 p.m. this afternoon. An officer also responded and discovered the woman was deceased, O'Brien said.

Major Crimes is on the scene and is taking over the investigation. Spokane police say there is one person of interest in their investigation at this time.