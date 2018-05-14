SPOKANE, Wash. – A teacher at Rogers High School is currently under investigation for first degree sexual misconduct with a student.

Spokane Police issued a search warrant Monday to obtain direct messages from the Instagram account of Colton Reavis.

Spokane Police was first made aware of an alleged sexual relationship between the 24-year-old Reavis and a Rogers student, who is under 18 years old, by a Spokane Public Schools official.

The school official told the police that he learned about the relationship from another Rogers teacher. According to the school, the minor was not a student of Reavis. Reavis was initially placed on administrative leave pending the police investigation, but has since resigned.

According to police documents, the student first met Reavis accused in the school hallway in the fall of 2017. According to the student, the two connected and began conversing over Instagram in December.

The two then began contacting each other via text messages after exchanging phone numbers over Instagram. According to the student, the relationship progressed in January after meeting each other at the Reavis' home.

