Police investigating after elderly woman shot in leg while crossing Spokane street

SPOKANE, Wash. — Major Crimes detectives in Spokane are investigating after an elderly woman was shot in the leg while crossing the street on Friday.

The woman, who uses a walker, was shot while crossing Wellesley Avenue between Division and Normandie Streets between 4 and 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 3, Spokane police said. She was crossing the road southbound when a blue vehicle traveling west on Wellesley and Division approached her.

The victim walks slower than the average pedestrian and "that may have upset the people in the car," police said.