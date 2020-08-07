x
Police investigating after elderly woman shot in leg while crossing Spokane street

The woman, who uses a walker, was shot while crossing Wellesley Avenue on Friday, July 3, according to Spokane police.
Patrol car.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Major Crimes detectives in Spokane are investigating after an elderly woman was shot in the leg while crossing the street on Friday.

The woman, who uses a walker, was shot while crossing Wellesley Avenue between Division and Normandie Streets between 4 and 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 3, Spokane police said. She was crossing the road southbound when a blue vehicle traveling west on Wellesley and Division approached her. 

The victim walks slower than the average pedestrian and "that may have upset the people in the car," police said.

Anyone with information or surveillance video who has not already spoken to law enforcement is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident No. 2020-20113530.

