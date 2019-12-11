PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman police are investigating a death at a Washington State University fraternity on Tuesday that may be alcohol related.

Pullman Police Operations Commander Jake Opgenorth said the investigation is taking place at the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. Opgenorth said the 19-year-old male fraternity member was found unconscious and not breathing.

Opgenorth said the call about the death came in at about 8:35 a.m. Medics later determined the man was dead. A preliminary investigation indicates the death may be alcohol related, Opgenorth said.

The Whitman County Coroner will determine the official manner and cause of death.

Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Ron McMurray and the Office of the Dean of Students at WSU also responded to offer student support and counseling, Opgenorth said.

KREM has sent a reporter to WSU to gather more information.

Past incidents at WSU student fatalities

In October 2016, a 21-year-old WSU student was found dead inside of a bedroom at the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house. The Whitman County coroner determined the death was a result of acute intoxication from a combination of methadone and alprazolam.

Fraternities at WSU have had many incidents involving alcohol over the years. Students have been injured or killed after drunkenly falling out of windows, others have been hospitalized for alcohol poisoning and there have been allegations of date rape.

Second death at U.S. fraternity in past week

This is the second death at a university fraternity in the past week.

On Tuesday morning, CBS reported that 14 fraternities at San Diego State University are under suspension after the death of a 19-year-old freshman. The student, Dylan Hernandez, died at a frat party last week.

University officials have not released the cause of Hernandez's hospitalization or death, but said there is evidence that a fraternity may have been engaged in "possible misconduct," according to CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is made available.