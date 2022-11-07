Suspect arrested for stolen car from Seattle Children's; guns, drugs found

A family had its vehicle stolen from Seattle Children's while their 1-year-old son underwent brain surgery.

SEATTLE — A man suspected of stealing a family's car from Seattle Children's while their infant son underwent brain surgery was arrested on Friday.

Police identified the vehicle Friday and eventually apprehended Timothy Laucks, 41, after he attempted to flee officers in a Queen Anne parking lot.

Inside the stolen vehicle, police recovered two loaded firearms (one stolen), methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and $8,000.

King County prosecutors argued Laucks should be held on $200,000 bail in their first court appearance on Saturday. A judge agreed and found probable cause for assault, unlawful gun possession, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm and a drug violation.

Laucks has not been officially charged in this incident. However, KING 5 is naming him based on his lengthy criminal history and a pattern of similar crimes.

Laucks has been convicted of or faced an adverse finding for 11 felonies, 10 gross misdemeanors and eight misdemeanors, according to Washington State Patrol crime records. Charges include motor vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, assault, forgery and identity theft.

Since 2005, he has had 90 warrants, according to the King County prosecutor's office.

The Fager family drove five hours from Ford, Washington, to have the surgery at Seattle Children's just before Halloween. While the surgery was underway on Oct. 28, the family's vehicle was stolen out of the hospital's parking garage.

“It’s very crappy that someone would go to a children’s hospital of all places and steal a car,” said Cali Fager, the boy's mother.

The family told KING 5 it was lucky their son even was able to have the surgery at Seattle Children's.