Police crackdown on North Spokane street racing results in 60 citations

Spokane police say young drivers are gathering in groups of 75 to 100 cars before racing up and down major roads, including Division Street and Newport Highway.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are cracking down on large groups of young drivers who are gathering in large groups and participating in street racing on major roads.

The Spokane Police Department, Spokane County Sheriff's deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers have spent the past three weekends conducting emphasis patrols at various locations in North Spokane, including the vacant Shopko parking lot on North Division Street, the old Albertson's at Wandermere and Maverick on North Division, SPD spokesperson Julie Humphreys said. Volunteers have also assisted in their efforts.

Young drivers are gathering in groups of 75 to 100 cars at various locations before racing up and down major roads, including Division Street and Newport Highway, weaving in an out of traffic and endangering other drivers, Humphreys said. Neighbors and other drivers have made complaints about the road racing.

Officers have issued 60 citations for speeding, all in excess of 17 miles per hour over the posted speed limit, according to Humphreys.

A 16-year-old boy who had his license for one week drove 50 to 60 mph through a parking lot with his 15-year-old girlfriend in the car, Humphreys said. He was arrested for reckless driving and cited for violation of intermediate license conditions.

Another emphasis patrol will be held this coming weekend and patrols will continue as long as needed, Humphreys said. Anyone who wants additional information on the SPD Traffic Unit is asked to contact Sgt. Teresa Fuller by emailing tfuller@spokanepolice.org.