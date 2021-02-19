Police respond to report of boss threatening to kill employee in North Spokane

The incident occurred at the 200 block of E. Wellesley about 2:35 p.m. Monday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police responded to a report of a boss threatening to kill an employee at a North Spokane business Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at the 200 block of E. Wellesley at about 2:35 p.m.

After speaking to witnesses and victims, officers developed probable cause for harassment, which are felony threats to kill. As officers attempted to talk with the suspect, he exited the building and was taken into custody without incident.

The business was surrounded by officers and evacuated of employees and customers. An SPD Bearcat was deployed, along with Hostage Negotiators, SWAT, and Behavioral Health Units.