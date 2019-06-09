SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A woman was arrested after a chase with police ended near the intersection of Sullivan Road and East Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley on Friday morning.

According to KREM's Nicole Hernandez, who was at the location of the end of the chase, police said an officer tried to pull over a woman driving a minivan. The woman then allegedly refused to stop.

The chased ended on East Sprague Avenue near Sullivan Road when a spike strip was deployed and stopped the minivan, according to police. Police said the woman was cooperative and was taken into custody after the chase ended.

No one was injured during the chase, according to police. A sidewalk in the area where the chase ended was covered in dirt, and also had pieces of brick and hubcap from the van.

