Authorities arrest man suspected of assaulting woman at Whitworth University

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man who is suspected of approaching a woman and hitting her several times in an unprovoked assault has been charged with second-degree felony assault, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Tony R. Lee, approached a woman near the entrance of Duvall Hall at Whitworth University on Sunday, according to the sheriff's office. After a brief conversation, the woman began to feel uncomfortable and stepped away. Lee then struck the woman three to four times and the woman began to scream for help, authorities said.

People nearby came to assist the woman and Lee fled the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that matched the way she said she was assaulted, the sheriff's office said.