3 teens arrested for threatening person with airsoft gun at Moses Lake High School

According to police, two of the suspects were under 18 and suspended from another school. The third suspect is 18 and is not enrolled in high school.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Moses Lake Police Department arrested three teenagers Monday afternoon for entering Moses Lake High School illegally and threatening someone with an airsoft gun.

Police say the three teens ran into someone in the school and threatened to kill them. The 18-year-old suspect said he had a gun and acted as if he was drawing one. The victim ran away with the three suspects chasing after them.

When police were called, the suspects fled the school but were quickly caught. A realistic airsoft pistol was found on the 18-year-old suspect.

The three suspects are now facing a variety of charges. No one was injured, according to police.

