SPOKANE, Wash. — A pitchfork wielding assault suspect was arrested by Spokane police around 9 p.m. last night, after the suspect attacked a man at Sunset Grocery in Browne's Addition seemingly unprovoked, according to Spokane Police Cpls Nick Briggs.

The man was hit in the chest, but fortunately he was not seriously injured, according to Briggs.The assailant was described by witnesses as appearing to be high or intoxicated.

Officers were finishing up their investigation at the scene when the suspect was spotted about a block away, still holding the pitchfork. The suspect, later identified as James McCormick, 27, led officers in a foot chase for several blocks while still armed, Briggs said.



At the 300 block of South Ash, officers were able to contain McCormick, who threatened officers with his pitchfork and refused to follow directions, according to Briggs.

Officers utilized multiple less-lethal tools, including a Taser, and safely took McCormick into custody with minimal injuries to him and no injuries to officers or citizens other than the original assault victim, Briggs said.

McCormick was arrested for second degree assault and obstructing an officer.

RELATED: Suspects crash after fleeing scene of assault

RELATED: Spokane police concerned with influx of released Washington inmate