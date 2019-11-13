A 58-year-old geometry teacher was arrested Wednesday morning for making threats to shoot students at Emerald Ridge High School in Puyallup.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said the teacher made a verbal threat to shoot students while she was on the phone with a caseworker. Pierce County Sheriff’s Detective Ed Troyer said they were notified about the threat around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Troyer said the teacher “didn’t back off from those comments” when they were conducting an investigation.

The school resource officer assigned to Emerald Ridge High School arrested the teacher at her home Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s department said. She was not at school. The sheriff’s department said the teacher was arrested after she repeated the threat to the deputy.

Authorities said no weapons were recovered. Deputies immediately notified the school administration and the teacher was placed on leave pending further investigation.

“Everybody knows you don’t talk about guns or make any threats in school,” Troyer said. “If the student does it, they’re going to jail. Now we have a teacher doing it. They’re also going to jail, so she’s going to be booked in jail as we look into this a little bit further.”

Troyer said it is unknown what lead up to the teacher making the threat. The woman has been booked into the Pierce County Jail.

The Puyallup School District released the following statement Wednesday:

“The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an investigation of an Emerald Ridge High School staff member who made threats against students during a conversation off campus on Tuesday. The normal protocol for threats was followed including immediate notification of law enforcement. The staff member was not at school today. Making threats against the safety of students and staff is a felony crime and taken very seriously by Puyallup School District.”

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.