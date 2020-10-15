36 dogs seized from same Pierce County property where dozens of dogs were rescued in 2019

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department seized 36 dogs from a property in Midland on Wednesday. A large number of dogs were rescued from the same residence last year.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Animal control officers with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department seized 36 dogs Wednesday from the same property they confiscated 49 dogs from in December of last year.

The sheriff's department obtained a search warrant for the residence in the 9000 block of Portland Ave. E. in Midland after receiving a tip that the property owner was shooting the dogs with a pellet gun.

The tip also included drone video showing the property, dogs, and alleged abuse, according to a release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities seized a total of 36 dogs from the property, including 15 puppies that were under 12-weeks-old. It appeared many of the dogs were used for the purpose of breeding and selling, sheriff officials said.

The dogs are all undergoing examinations and X-rays by veterinarians to gauge their health and determine if the scar-like marks are from puncture wounds or pellets, sheriff officials said.

No arrests were made Wednesday. Sheriff officials said the investigation is ongoing and they're awaiting the medical reports for the animals and continue to work with prosecutors.

A similar warrant was served at the same property in December 2019 for suspected animal cruelty and animal fighting. A large number of dogs were seized at that time and the property owner, identified as Elmer Givens Jr., was arrested.

All of the dogs seized in 2019 have been re-homed.