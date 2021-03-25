Photos and video of St. Charles arson, burglary suspect released by Spokane police

After the fire at St. Charles was lit, the suspect walked around neighborhoods in the area tearing up and burning a Bible, Spokane police said.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are releasing photos and a video of a man suspected of burglary and arson at St. Charles Catholic Church in Spokane in hopes of receiving help from the public.

The fire on Thursday, March 18 heavily damaged the administrative offices of the church on North Alberta Street and its attached school. It also forced the closure of the school and postponed Mass at the church. St. Charles students began remote learning on Monday, March 23, a spokesperson for the Catholic Diocese of Spokane said.

Spokane Bishop Thomas Daly said the fire caused a couple million dollars in damage, adding that renovations had just been completed at some of the offices.

After the fire at St. Charles was lit, the suspect walked around neighborhoods in the area tearing up and burning a Bible, Spokane police said. Pieces of the Bible were left on numerous vehicles, including some in the areas of 2300 W. Rockwell Avenue and 2600 W. Lacrosse Avenue.

The suspect was wearing a unique gray and purple respirator as he walked around, police said. Authorities also shared photos and video of the suspect captured on March 18:

Police are asking residents in the area to check their surveillance cameras between 1 to 2 a.m. on March 18. Anyone who founds items in or on their vehicles, particularly pages of the Bible or related items, are asked to contact authorities by calling Crime Check and reference Report No. 2021-20042583.