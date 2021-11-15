Person responsible for social media threats toward Spokane library apprehended

The investigation showed the person responsible for the threats had a history of mental health episodes. He's now in a medical facility for mental health evaluation.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have apprehended the person responsible for the social media threats toward Spokane Public Libraries over the weekend.

On Nov. 13, Spokane Public Libraries said that they received concerning threats overnight from social media. After receiving those threats the decision was made to close all the libraries out of an abundance of caution. Spokane police said the threats of violence were made toward an unidentified library location.

The investigation showed the person responsible for the threats had a history of mental health episodes, which officers determined likely drove the individual to post them in the first place.

SPD officers and clinicians with the Behavioral Health Unit found and apprehended the individual who was taken to a medical facility for a compelled mental health evaluation.

Spokane Public Libraries have now reopened with heightened security from the threats.