BOISE, Idaho — A woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting that occurred shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday morning near North Clover Drive and West State Street.

Police responded to a call at about 6 a.m. about a suspicious person in the area who was knocking on doors.

Officers contacted the suspect who was sitting inside of a vehicle. She pointed a gun at the officers, the officers fired and she died, according to the Boise Police Department.

The identity of the suspect and the identity of the officers involved in the shooting has not been released.

More than one officer was on the scene at the time of the incident, but who fired is still under investigation.

There is no ongoing threat to the community, according to the Boise Police Department.

Below is the Tweet from the Boise Police Department made at 9 a.m.:

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Danny Boyd, who lives in the neighborhood, says the woman who was knocking on doors told him and wife that she was looking for a neighbor's house. After she knocked at several neighbors' doors and continued to roam the neighborhood, Boyd said he called the police.

When police blocked the woman from driving through the neighborhood, Boyd said he went back into his house.

"Then a couple minutes later, maybe four minutes later, heard five or six gunshots just ring out real fast, rapid succession, and that was it," Boyd said. "Grabbed my family and got them to the back of the house, and waited for everything to die down."

The Critical Incident Task Force, led by Meridian Police, is now overseeing the investigation.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.

