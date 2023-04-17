People living near Long Lake ordered to shelter in place due to heavy police activity

This order applies to those living within the 7600 block of Highway 291.

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — The Stevens County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter in place order for people living within the 7600 block of Highway 291 due to heavy police action in the area.

People in that area are being advised to lock their doors and for others to stay out of the area until law enforcement lets them know otherwise. It is not known at this time what this heavy police response is for.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

