2 Patriot Front members plead guilty, 1 member's case dismissed

Three members will no longer stand trial for conspiracy to riot. Two members recently paid more than $450 in fines, but it is not confirmed why.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Five members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front saw changes to their cases for conspiracy to riot this week, according to documents on the Idaho Court Portal.

Two members pleaded guilty to a lesser infraction and paid a fine of approximately $450 each. Two other members also paid that fine but, according to court records, have not pled guilty to any charges or infractions.

Additionally, one member's case was thrown out due to conflicts with the prosecution.

Winston Durham of Genesee, Idaho, and Spencer Simpson of Ellensburg, Wash. both pleaded guilty to failure to obtain a parade permit and each paid a $456. 50 fine. Court records show that neither men will serve any jail time.

Josiah Buster of Watauga, Texas, and Dylan Corio of Cheyenne, Wyo., each paid a fine of $456.50. As of Thursday afternoon, court records don't show the two men pleaded guilty to anything.

Richard Jessop of Idaho Falls had his case dismissed by Kootenai County Magistrate Judge Destry Randles. The Idaho Court Portal does not state specifics as to why the case was dismissed, but does state that it was due to conflicts with the prosecution.

