CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — About two months before Kelsey Berreth disappeared, Krystal Lee said she went to the Woodland Park mom’s condo at 9 p.m. with a Starbucks coffee in her hand and knocked on the door.

“She was standoffish and guarded,” Lee said. “It was dark.”

Lee, who had never met Berreth, said she thanked her for putting her dog back in her yard, and offered her the coffee. She said Berreth told her she didn’t know what she was talking about, but took Lee’s phone number and closed the door.

“I didn’t want to harm Kelsey,” Lee said from the witness stand of a Teller County courtroom. “I wanted to form an opinion.”

While Lee claims she didn’t want to harm Berreth, she alleges a man she had a long history with did. Patrick Frazee, Berreth’s one-time fiance, is now standing trial for the 29-year-old’s murder, and Lee is the prosecution’s star witness.

She worked as a nurse in Idaho at the time of Berreth’s disappearance, and did not initially cooperate with investigators who had asked her about her multiple calls and text messages with Frazee. Lee has since pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence after admitting to disposing of Berreth’s cellphone, and agreed to testify at Frazee’s trial. During opening statements, Frazee’s publicly defenders argued that Lee is not a reliable witness.

RELATED: What Patrick Frazee and Kelsey Berreth were doing on the last day she was seen alive

RELATED: Kelsey Berreth case: A timeline of events

In addition to first-degree murder, Frazee is charged with tampering with a deceased human body and solicitation to commit first-degree murder — a charge that directly involves Lee’s story about what happened.

Lee claims the incident with the coffee was the first time Frazee had asked her to kill the mother of his young daughter. It wouldn’t be the last. Lee alleges that during the fall of 2018, Frazee told her that Berreth abused their young daughter, and he wanted her out of his life. During previous testimony, the prosecution has said there is no evidence the abuse occurred, and law enforcement had never been notified.

“He wanted her to not be a problem anymore,” Lee said.

And Lee claims that’s what led Frazee to tell her to put a potentially lethal combination of Ambien and Valium into a caramel macchiato and deliver it to Berreth. During their first meeting, Lee said she didn’t poison Berreth’s coffee, and that Frazee was “angry” she was still alive the next day.

These requests came just a few months after Lee and Frazee rekindled a romantic relationship that had dated back more than a decade, when they met at the Teller County fair during the summer of 2007.

RELATED: Bank manager: Patrick Frazee asked for surveillance video of himself from day Kelsey Berreth was last seen

RELATED: ‘She was a great mom’: Mother of Kelsey Berreth testifies about daughter’s disappearance, death

RELATED: Patrick Frazee is on trial for the murder of Kelsey Berreth. Here's what we know about the case so far

“He was tall and handsome, and we danced and it seemed from the conversation we had he was pretty admirable and had his act together and [he] seemed like a pretty good dude,” Lee said.

They broke up about a year later, and Lee began dating the man who would become her husband. In 2008, Frazee gave Lee a puppy, and she said she drove to Colorado to pick it up. But, a few months later, she claimed Frazee told her she needed to write a check for the dog, and he became upset when she refused.

“Patrick said if she didn’t get the check, he was going to come to Idaho and kill the dog,” Lee said.

Lee got married on Oct. 2, 2010. The night before, she said she got a voicemail from Frazee that made her pause.

“He said not to get married, that he should have called, he should have came,” Lee said. “He said if you decide to go through with it, 'I hope he treats you like a princess because you deserve it.'"

Lee said she never called Frazee back.

“I knew [my fiance] was the right choice,” Lee said. “I felt like maybe I was … wanting to make the right choice so I didn’t make the wrong choice. But I also felt like my heart was with Patrick.”

After her wedding, Lee said she only spoke to Frazee sporadically on Facebook until she and her husband hit a rough patch in 2015, and she reached out to him. That led her to see him during a trip to Colorado to visit some old friends.

“It was like nothing had changed, there was that giddy feeling,” Lee said.

She said she began to have an affair with Frazee, and that he implored her to get a divorce. Lee said she was conflicted about this, because her kids lived in Idaho and she wanted to see him. During this time, Lee said she also became pregnant. Frazee was the father.

Lee said Frazee was not excited about the child, and she ended the pregnancy. The two wouldn’t talk again for a long time — until October 2017 — when she messaged him about a mutual friend who was having a benefit. She said Frazee donated to that benefit, and the two spoke sporadically about dogs and horses.

Frazee’s child with Berreth was born in October 2017, but Lee said she never heard about it. She said he texted her at the end of that month and asked if she still liked her kids. She said she had asked, “Why?” and the two ended up having a two-hour phone conversation.

At that point, Lee had divorced her husband, but was still living in Idaho. She said she visited Frazee in March 2018, and came to Colorado again in June 2018.

That’s when she said she discovered that he had a baby daughter with Berreth from a mutual friend of theirs.

“My jaw hit the table,” she said.

Lee said the pair didn’t speak for a while, and Lee said Frazee didn’t acknowledge the child … until a few months later, where he claimed Berreth was abusing the baby, and asked if Lee could do nothing while an “innocent” was being harmed.

In September, Lee said she went to Berreth’s apartment with the coffee. A few weeks later, she said she visited Colorado again, and Frazee gave her a metal pipe and asked her to use it to hit Berreth over the head. Lee said she went to Berreth’s Woodland Park apartment and sat in the parking lot.

“I sat there for a minute and … I opened the door and a dog barked and I got back in the door and I put the pipe back in his driveway,” Lee said.

She said Frazee called her the next day angry, claiming his mom had asked why there was a pipe in the driveway. But she claims he would later tell her she could “make things right.”

“He said, ‘Do you have a bat?’” Lee said. “… he said, ‘Well bring it, and you’re going to be here this next weekend and you need to swing away.’”

Lee claims that during the interim weeks between the two requests, she met Frazee’s daughter, and didn’t see any evidence of abuse. She said Frazee nit-picked at her about cooking and changing her daughter’s diapers, and wondered if it was Berreth who was in the right.

Ultimately, Lee said she didn’t go through with the third request, and went back to Idaho.

“At the point in time that I told him, I said, ‘I’m not going to do it, it will never happen,’” Lee said. “It wasn’t [going] to happen. I can’t.”

She said she went back to Idaho and wouldn’t hear from him again until Nov.4, when her family was in Reno. She said he had asked her to go to Colorado, but she didn’t. Lee said she didn’t hear from Frazee again until Nov. 21, when they talked about the horse they owned and their plans for Thanksgiving, the next day.

“It was normal, it wasn’t an unpleasant conversation,” Lee said, adding Frazee told her to have a happy Thanksgiving with her family.

The next day, Nov. 22, is the last day that Berreth would be seen alive. Lee said she ignored a phone call from Frazee and she received a text message from him, telling her to answer her phone. During the ensuing phone call, she said Frazee told her she had a “mess to clean up” and needed to come to Colorado.

Lee said she had taken that call while at her home in Idaho — a house she shared with her ex-husband so they could co-parent their kids.

“It was surreal,” Lee said. “I thought at that point in time he’s either telling me that because there’s a mess to clean up, he did kill Kelsey, or he’s telling me that to see if I would come down. If I didn’t come down and I’m not helping him like I said I’d help him … he’s setting me up for something.”

Lee said she had another Thanksgiving planned that next day with friends, as well as a shift she needed covered. Lee said she went to the hospital on Nov. 23 to sign a clip to get the shift covered and went to a friend’s home to lend her the pickup truck she typically drove. Lee claimed she took her friend’s sedan to Colorado, a 12-hour drive through Salt Lake City, Grand Junction, Hoosier Pass, through South Park and finally to Fairplay.

During that drive, Lee said she heard from Frazee multiple times, and that he was checking to ensure she was still coming down. She had loaded her car with cleaning supplies — including a bodysuit and boots to cover her feet she had because she was painting.

“That’s when he told me I have a lot of blood to clean up, and that to make sure I got the living room, that it was mostly in the living room,” Lee said. “He told me … there were details enough to know it probably really did happen.”

Lee said as Frazee made these threats and told her about how he wanted to get rid of Berreth, she never called police out of fear for her own life, and her love for Frazee. Lee said that was true during her final drive from Idaho to Colorado.

“I cared for him, he was one of my best friends, and he was saying his little girl was being abused,” Lee said. “I’d understand it was wrong, but trying to decide … I didn’t know what to do, so I didn’t make the right decisions.”

Lee was called to testify on the fourth day of Frazee’s trial. At the time of this writing, she had not finished with her testimony. According to previous court documents, Lee told police Frazee beat Berreth to death with his baseball bat, and put her body in a tote. Lee said he burned the tote on his property.

Before the break, Lee was about to testify about arriving to Colorado the morning of Nov. 24 — the day she said she previously told police she cleaned up the scene at Berreth’s condo.

RELATED: Who was Kelsey Berreth? Portrait of mom, pilot and daughter emerges at trial

RELATED: ‘She was a great mom’: Mother of Kelsey Berreth testifies about daughter’s disappearance, death

9NEWS is in the courtroom and will provide coverage of Lee’s testimony during court breaks. Per a decorum order, live coverage of the trial is prohibited.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Kelsey Berreth case