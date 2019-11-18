CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — The prosecution and defense each have 90 minutes to present their final arguments to the jurors Monday morning in the trial against the man accused of murdering Woodland Park mom Kelsey Berreth.

Patrick Frazee, 33, is charged with first-degree murder, solicitation to commit first-degree murder, and tampering with a deceased human body for his alleged role in the death of his onetime fiancee and the mother of his child.

The trial began on Nov. 1, and the prosecution rested its case on Friday after calling more than 60 witnesses. The defense did not call any witnesses, and Frazee declined to testify.

"What I expect from the defense is to attack, attack, attack every witness who provided evidence against Frazee and to emphasize the absence of a corpse. Beyond that, they have very little to even talk about," said 9NEWS Legal Expert Scott Robinson. "Prosecutors presented a wealth of evidence against Patrick Frazee. And the prosecutor’s job during the closing arguments is to tie it all together and give it to the jury as a package. A package, when opened, says guilty as charged."

After closing statements, the 16 people who have been in the jury box for more than two weeks of testimony will learn if they are one of the 12 jurors or four alternates. Deliberations could begin as soon as Monday afternoon.

Here’s a look at the evidence that has been presented so far.

The testimony of Krystal Lee

Woodland Park Police Department

The trial might not have happened if a nurse from Idaho hadn’t decided to cooperate with authorities after initially lying to investigators about her involvement in the case.

In fact, when asked where the investigation would be if Krystal Lee had not told her story, Colorado Bureau of Investigation Agent Gregg Slater said “I honestly don’t know.”

Lee first came forward on Dec. 20, 2018 -- nearly a month after she claims Frazee beat Berreth to death with a baseball bat inside of Berreth's Woodland Park condo while their 1-year-old daughter was in the next room.

During more than a day of testimony, Lee said she didn’t come forward sooner out of concern for her safety.

“I didn’t want anybody else involved,” Lee said. “The body. I knew I was in a lot of trouble, and I didn’t want anybody else in trouble too.”

Lee said she first met Frazee at the Teller County Fair — the beginning of a more than a decade-long on-again, off-again relationship that took a turn in fall 2018, when she alleged that he first asked her to kill Berreth.

According to Lee, Frazee claimed that Berreth was abusing their young daughter, and that September, he asked her to go to Berreth’s house with a poisoned drink from Starbucks.

“He told me Kelsey’s favorite drink’s a caramel macchiato,” Lee said. “He said ‘you could put some Ambien and Valium in it, and make the problem go away.”

Lee admitted to bringing coffee to Berreth’s door, but said she did poison it. And on two other occasions in the ensuing months, Lee claimed Frazee asked her to beat Berreth to death with a metal pipe and a baseball bat.

KRDO

She didn’t go through with it, but Lee said on Nov. 22, 2018, Thanksgiving Day, she got a call from Frazee, who had done the unthinkable. The next night, Lee said she drove for 12 hours from Idaho to Colorado with a full-body cleaning suit and bleach, hoping that the worst wasn’t true.

“He told me I had a ‘mess to clean up,’” Lee said.

Lee said she got to Berreth’s condo the morning of Nov. 24, 2018 and found a gruesome crime scene, with blood on almost every surface.

“I saw blood all over the floor and blood on the wall,” Lee said.



She said she cleaned up everything she could, and put some items she couldn’t salvage into trash bags that she loaded in the Volkswagen Jetta she was driving. After cleaning up the condo, Lee said she stopped at Sonic and then went to Frazee’s home in Florissant, where she alleges he told her what had happened.

“From there I unpacked with him,” Lee said. “He gave me Kelsey’s phone and instructions on what to do with it.”

Later, Lee said she went with Frazee to a ranch he leased in Fremont County, where he picked up a black tote box she claims contained Berreth’s body. That night, Lee said she watched Frazee burn the tote and the trash bags from her car in a metal trough on his ranch in Florissant.

Lee said she drove through the night once again with Berreth’s cellphone. After arriving in Idaho on Nov. 25, Lee said she used Berreth’s phone to text the flight instructor’s boss, telling him she wouldn’t be at work that week. She said she also texted Frazee “do you even love me?” That evening, Lee said she burned Berreth’s phone on her property.

The 29-year-old was reported missing by her mother on Dec. 2, 2018. It was initially a missing person’s investigation, until Berreth’s brother spotted blood on the toilet. Records that showed frequent phone conversations between her and Frazee led police to Lee, who on Dec. 14 told law enforcement she was not involved in what had happened.

When investigators arrived at her home on Dec. 17, 2018, Lee said she would cooperate after speaking to a lawyer. She has since pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence for moving Berreth’s cellphone, and in exchange testified against Frazee.

She could be sentenced to anything from three years in prison to simply probation at the conclusion of the legal proceedings against Frazee.

Berreth’s body has not been found despite months of searching.

The case against Krystal Lee

Much of the defense’s arguments hinge on the believability of Lee and her story about what happened to Berreth. During cross-examination, the defense team was quick to point out that Lee lied to investigators — and only spoke to them after accepting a plea agreement with a relatively light sentence compared to what she could have faced for cleaning up a grisly crime scene.

“You didn’t plead guilty to cleaning up a big mess,” Public Defender Adam Steigerwald told Lee during her cross-examination. “You didn’t plead guilty to throwing out Kelsey’s belongings … You didn’t plead guilty to cleaning up any blood … You didn’t plead guilty sending any text messages from Kelsey’s phone … You didn’t plead guilty to answering any phone calls from Kelsey’s phone.”

Lee was also repeatedly asked why she didn’t call law enforcement. She said she was afraid for her safety, and claimed that Frazee threatened her.

“At one point in time he had told when, when I was in as deep as I was, it was not uncommon for little girls to go missing from the playground, for little girls to go missing every day,” Lee said.

Steigerwald pointed out the distance between Idaho and Woodland Park — and also told the jury about Lee’s missed opportunities to prevent the tragedy, if her story is true.

“You didn’t tell anyone else in your family,” Steigerwald said. “You didn’t tell any of your friends. You didn’t tell anyone in law enforcement. You certainly didn’t tell anyone in law enforcement in Colorado.”

During redirect examination with the prosecution, Lee emphasized the main point of her plea deal.

“I was told to tell the truth,” she said.

Corroborating Krystal Lee’s story

Much of the physical evidence in the case hinges on cellphone records. Frazee told police that he last saw Berreth on Nov. 22, 2018 when they exchanged their daughter in the alleyway outside her condo. In the afternoon, Frazee said he checked on cattle and then went to the home he shares with his mother for a Thanksgiving dinner.

Surveillance video from outside Berreth’s apartment shows Frazee leaving as late as 4:30 p.m. — contrary to his story. Investigators said cellphone data indicates that Berreth and Frazee’s phones were likely traveling together throughout Teller County that evening, and their phones were apparently together throughout the next day.

Lee’s phone was also seen traveling in a close proximity to Berreth and Frazee’s phones, and also places her where she said she was in the days after the murder.

According to cellphone data, Lee was in Idaho the day Berreth was last seen alive, as well as the day after that. She was not seen entering or leaving her apartment by a neighbor’s surveillance camera, however.

Surveillance video does show Lee and Frazee’s cars at the Florissant Conoco at roughly the same time on Nov. 24, 2018. Lee said the two went there so Frazee could fill up a gas can (something visible in the video) and pick her up to take her to the ranch to pick up the tote containing Berreth’s body.

Investigators said Lee brought them to a burn pit on Frazee’s ranch on Dec. 21, 2018. Though they had searched it before this, the burn area wasn’t found until Lee pointed it out.

During a search of the pit, investigators found what’s believed to be a human tooth. There was not enough DNA present to positively link it to Berreth. There was also evidence that black plastic had been melted onto the earth.

Lee also showed investigators where blood was present in Berreth’s apartment. Blood that tested positive for Berreth’s DNA had seeped into the floorboards, and there were tiny droplets of blood on the fireplace and chairs.

Notably, Lee’s DNA was not found in the townhome at all.

Jonathyn Priest, an expert in blood stain pattern analysis and crime scene reconstruction, was the second to last witness called by the prosecution. He claimed that how the blood is distributed in the condo corroborates Lee’s story that Frazee beat Berreth to death with a baseball bat — and also indicates that a large-scale cleanup had occurred.

During cross-examination, the defense emphasized how Priest’s analysis hinges almost entirely on Lee’s testimony.

Cellphone records show that Frazee did not call Berreth after Nov. 25, 2018 — the day Lee destroyed her phone. They show that he and Lee spoke on the phone multiple times a day, however — ending when his phone was taken by investigators on Dec. 5, 2018.

Lee said the pair would never speak again.

A bombshell final witness

The final witness called to the stand by the prosecution was an inmate who exchanged notes with Frazee just a few weeks before his trial was scheduled to begin.

Those notes — which Slater said were in Frazee’s handwriting — asked that the inmate help kill some of the key witnesses in the case, including Lee and her family.

Slater was also named on the hit list. He was the one who read the notes in open court. One of them listed Frazee’s mother’s cellphone number, as well as witnesses who were not named by the media before the trial.

The inmate said Frazee had offered to pay his bail and lend him money for commissary.

One of the notes read “my life and my little girl’s life depend on you!” Another apparently written by Frazee emphasized his innocence.

“I’m not the monster they say I am,” the note read. “I don’t know what happened or where she went, honestly, my wheels are spinning out of control the closer to trial and any advice on how to defend my innocence?”

Another note specifically mentioned killing Lee.

“I was thinking you could cap em in the desert,” the note reads.

An additional note apparently mentioned Frazee’s ideas for what to do with a body, according to Slater.

“They aren’t far from Res Land or the desert, BLM or northern Nevada,” the note read. “It would be a nice place if she disappeared and didn’t show up for a trial. Just turn one way and was never seen again. Any ideas?”

During cross-examination, the defense emphasized how the inmate had apparently been seeking some sort of deal with the prosecution for coming forward, as well as the fact that he waited until the trial was underway to speak to investigators.

Following this surprise witnesses testimony, the prosecution rested its case. It will now be up to the jury to decide if Frazee should spend his life in prison for the death of Berreth.

Opening statements begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday. 9NEWS is in the courtroom and will provide updates on breaks. Live reporting is prohibited from the courtroom due to a decorum order.

