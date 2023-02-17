Investigators seek information after Spokane man arrested for child molestation

Police arrested 61-year-old Patrick "Joseph" Cabeza for multiple child molestation charges and believe he may have other victims.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Content Warning: This story discusses sexual abuse against children and may be disturbing to some readers.

Spokane investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have had contact with a 61-year-old man recently arrested for child molestation. Police believe the man has other victims who possibly haven't reported the abuse.

Patrick J. "Joseph" Cabeza was arrested for rape, child molestation and assault charges related to allegations from two young boys. According to documents, Cabeza sexually assaulted the boys and attempted to drug them by putting pills in their food. Now, police are looking to speak with anyone who may have had a similar experience with him.

Cabeza met the victims and their family several months before the alleged abuse. The family referred to him as "Joe" and said he "fulfilled a grandparent role for their family." According to the boys' mom, Cabeza bought groceries for the family, bought the kids anything they wanted and said he wanted to include the family in his will.

In Dec. 2022, after approximately two months of knowing Cabeza, the boys spent the night at his house for the first time. The boys told their mom they liked staying at his house and wanted to do it again. At the beginning of Christmas break, the two victims and their brother stayed at Cabeza's house alone. The mom said she was at the house for a while before she went home.

That night, the mom said she got a call from Cabeza and he was on speakerphone, which she found odd. She told police they talked for nearly an hour about chicken wings, which she, Cabeza and her children had eaten that night. Cabeza reportedly told her "over 40 times" that chicken wings had blood spots on them and that "old mozzarella doesn't melt".

Eventually, the mother found out her sons found pink pills in the chicken wings and white pills in the pizza crust.

On Dec. 21, 2022, the victim's mother called 911 after two of them told her Cabeza had allegedly raped them. In later interviews with the boys, they detailed several incidents in which Cabeza allegedly touched them inappropriately and sexually assaulted them while they were staying the night.

All three boys also told investigators about finding pills in the food Cabeza gave them.

Cabeza was arrested at his home on Feb. 16 and taken to the Spokane County Jail. He is charged with three counts of rape of a child, five counts of first-degree child molestation, three counts of second-degree rape and three counts of second-degree attempted assault.

On Friday, he appeared in Spokane County Superior Court, where a judge set his bond at $100,000.

Investigators believe there may be other people who have had contact with Cabeza and may know more about his interactions with young boys. Anyone with information that could help the investigation is urged to call Detective V. Van Patten at 509-477-6909, reference #10169458.

