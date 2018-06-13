SPOKANE, Wash.-- One man is in the hospital on Wednesday morning after being shot at 5500 N. Regal Street.

The shooting happened after an argument that took place between the victim and another man.

A K9 officer and his partner assisted officers on the scene, but they were unable to locate the suspect.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for his injuries. Officials say that the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Authorities say that they have limited information about the suspect.

Officials are asking any witnesses at the scene or anyone with more information to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

