SPANGLE, Wash. — More than $15,000 worth of band instruments were stolen from Liberty High School on Monday.

According to Spokane County Sheriff’s Corporal Mark Gregory, the Liberty High School principal contacted the school resource deputy about several missing band instruments that were last seen on Friday.

Pry marks were found on an exterior door and window of the school during the investigation. Gregory said it’s unclear when exactly the instruments were stolen.

Investigators are collecting evidence and reviewing hours of surveillance footage to identify possible suspects.

Anyone with information on the theft/burglary is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference 10005554.

