WOODBURN, Ore. — In a scene that authorities described as "horrific," a man killed four members of his family at a home they shared in Woodburn late Saturday night.

The suspect, 42-year-old Mark Leo Gregory Gago, killed his parents, his girlfriend, and their infant daughter, according to the Associated Press, which cited the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

The homicide victims were identified Sunday morning as Olivia Gago, 9 months old; Shaina Sweitzer, 31; Jerry Bremer, 66; and Pamela Bremer, 64. Neighbors and family told KGW that the victims were Gago's daughter, girlfriend and parents.

Deputies arrived at the home, located in the 32000 block of South Barlow Road, at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday. They found Gago attacking an 8-year-old child, police said, and deputies at the scene shot and killed him.

The 8-year-old child, Sweitzer's daughter from a previous relationship, according to the Associated Press, was saved, deputies said.

The 8-year-old child and an adult female roommate injured in the incident were taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.

Authorities said the incident is being investigated as "extreme domestic violence."

"I've talked to investigators, 20-year veterans, and they're saying this is a shocking scene," said Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Brian Jensen.

According to a report by The Oregonian, the victims were not shot. Jensen said the causes of death are under investigation.

"We're not sure what was used at this time," Jensen told reporters near the scene Sunday. "I've been told that there were numerous weapons, swords, things of that nature in the residence. The investigators are trying to determine what exactly was used to kill each person."

Gago was arrested in August on a weapons charge. Jensen told the Associated Press by email that he was booked on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon. Jensen didn't have details on the disposition of the case or circumstances of the arrest.

An earlier version of this story listed the home as a Canby address, but the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office has since clarified that the home is in unincorporated Woodburn.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.