One-year-old saved by Narcan after overdose in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE, Wash. — A one-year-old boy is recovering after overdosing on some sort of drug in Wenatchee on Tuesday.

Wenatchee Valley Fire and Wenatchee Police Officers responded to the child who was not breathing. They delivered NARCAN to the child which they say was effective in countering the drugs he had ingested.

The boy was transported to Central Washington Hospital before being airlifted to Harborview in Seattle for further treatment. Authorities say the boy “appears to have recovered from the overdose and does not seem to need further medical intervention at this time.”

During the investigation, it was learned that a six-year-old had noticed the baby putting something in his mouth before he became ill.

A search warrant was served at the home where officers found fentanyl, Xanax, suspected methamphetamines, suspected cocaine and Suboxone. Officers arrested 29-year-old Michael W. Holmes for Reckless Endangerment and Unlawful Manufacture of a Controlled Substance.

