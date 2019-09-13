SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash — A road rage incident in Seven Mile area in northwest Spokane County escalated to a shooting, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting took place near the intersection of North Nine Mile Road and North Seven Mile Road.

According to Spokane County Sheriff Corporal Mark Gregory, one person was shot, and a second person was taken into custody.

No word yet on the victim’s condition.

N. Seven Mile Road is closed in the area.

Major Crimes detectives are on scene investigating.

