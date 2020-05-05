SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are sending out a dive team around 8 a.m. to investigate a credible report of a second victim in a car in the Spokane River last night.

Spokane police confirmed no other victims have been pulled from the river as of Tuesday morning.

Several civilians helped police pull one person from the car around 11 p.m. last night at the 2500 block of East South Riverton. The young male has serious injuries, he was stabilized on scene and taken to the hospital.

When police arrived, several civilians were already in the water working to free the occupant from the car, according to Spokane Police Sgt. Teresa Fuller. They were joined by three Spokane police officers who, with the help of the civilians, were able to pull the teenaged male from the submerged vehicle.

Spokane police, fire personnel, and Spokane County Sheriff's dive team members initially responded to the call just after 11 p.m. last night.

Witnesses described seeing the car crash into another car, then go over a steep embankment into the river, Fuller said. When police arrived there were already several civilians trying to free the man from the car.

Speed and intoxication are being investigated as reasons for the crash, according to Fuller. Once the investigation is complete Spokane police will forward charges on to juvenile court.

