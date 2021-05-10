One person shot near North Spokane apartment complex, no arrests made

Physical evidence and interviews indicate that multiple people may have been shooting, though Spokane police have not confirmed this information.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting near the Serrano Apartments in North Spokane on Monday night, police said.

Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to reports of shots fired at about 8 p.m. on Monday, spokesperson Julie Humphreys said. Initial information indicates that a couple dozen rounds of shots were fired in multiple locations throughout the area of Colton Street and Wedgewood Avenue.

SPD Corporal Nick Briggs said physical evidence and interviews with people in the area indicate that multiple people may have been shooting, though investigators have not confirmed this information.

One or more suspects are at large following the shooting, police said. The victim's condition is unknown.

Wedgewood Avenue is closed between Division and Wiscomb Streets. Part of Colton Street is also shut down north of Wedgewood, according to Humphreys.

Detectives are on scene and authorities are interviewing multiple people regarding the incident. The investigation is on going.