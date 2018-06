SPOKANE, Wash-- The intersection of Northwest Boulevard and Cannon Street is closed due to a vehicle crash with a pedestrian.

Officials say that the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are warning citizens to be careful on the roadways.

Intersection of Northwest Blvd and Cannon, vehicle hit a pedestrian. Life threatening injuries, pedestrian taken to area hospital. Police warn citizens to be careful on the roadways both as pedestrians and as drivers. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/9143eGDdRu — Ian Loe (@KREMianloe) June 17, 2018

© 2018 KREM